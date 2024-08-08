Passenger dies, Police officer injured in Kotugoda checkpoint incident

A passenger has died and a police officer has been injured after a confrontation during a checkpoint search in Kotugoda.

The incident occurred around 12:30 AM on August 8, 2024.

The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Shanika Deshan from Pugoda Bangalawatta, attempted to grab the service firearm of a Police Sergeant during a search at the Kotugoda checkpoint. This caused the gun to accidentally discharge.

The discharge resulted in gunshot wounds to Deshan’s stomach and the officer’s foot. Both were taken to Negombo Hospital, where Deshan later died from his injuries.

The three other occupants of the car fled the scene, and Seeduwa Police are currently investigating to locate and arrest them.