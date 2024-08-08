Aug 08 2024 August 8, 2024 August 8, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Complaints surge ahead of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 8, 2024 - 9:49 am

Presidential Election 2024 in Sri Lanka

Election complaints related to Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election, scheduled for September 21, 2024, have further increased.

According to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, 137 election complaints were reported from July 31 to August 7, 2024.

A total of 22 candidates had placed their cash deposits with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka by August 7, 2024, for the upcoming Presidential Election.

Complaints received up to August 7, 2024, related to Sri Lanka's Presidential Election

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY