Complaints surge ahead of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 8, 2024 - 9:49 am
Election complaints related to Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election, scheduled for September 21, 2024, have further increased.
According to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, 137 election complaints were reported from July 31 to August 7, 2024.
A total of 22 candidates had placed their cash deposits with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka by August 7, 2024, for the upcoming Presidential Election.
