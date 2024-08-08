Supreme Court confirms death sentences for former DIG Vaas Gunawardena and others

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (August 8) confirmed the death sentences previously imposed on former DIG Vaas Gunawardena, his son Ravindu Gunawardena, and four others, who were convicted of abducting and murdering businessman Mohamed Siyam in 2013 in the Dompe area.

On May 22, 2013, millionaire businessman Mohamed Siyam, a resident of Bambalapitiya, was kidnapped and killed. His body was later found by the police in the Dompe area.

The Court delivered this verdict while dismissing appeal petitions filed by the defendants, which included a Sub-Inspector and three Police Constables, seeking their acquittal.

The five-judge bench, consisting of Justices Vijith Malalgoda, Preethi Padman Surasena, Gamini Amarasekara, Achala Wengappuli, and Arjuna Obeyesekere, upheld the Colombo High Court’s judgment imposing the death sentences on the six accused.

The accused sentenced to death on November 27, 2015, are former DIG Vaas Gunawardena, his son Ravindu Gunawardena, Sub-Inspector Indika Bamunuge, Police Constable Gamini Sarath Chandra, PC Priyanka Sanjeewa, and PC Kelum Ranga.

In their appeal, the six accused sought the Supreme Court’s review and overturn of their convictions and the death sentences imposed by the High Court.

Gamini Marapana PC, Navin Marapana PC, Counsel Nandapala Wickremasuriya, Kaushalya Molligoda, and Uchitha Wickremasinghe represented Vaas Gunawardena and his son Ravindu Gunawardena. Senior Counsel Darshana Kuruppu represented the second accused.

Anuja Premaratne PC represented the third accused, while Counsel Ranjan Mendis represented the fourth accused. Anil Silva PC, along with Asitha Vipulanayake, represented the fifth accused. Solicitor General Ayesha Jinasena appeared for the Attorney General.