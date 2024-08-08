Emil Ranjan Lamahewa acquitted in 2012 prison riot case
Posted by Editor on August 8, 2024 - 10:30 am
The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (August 8) ordered the acquittal of former Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who had been sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar for the killing of prisoners on November 9, 2012.
The decision was delivered by a panel of five judges of the Supreme Court following an appeal petition filed by Lamahewa challenging the Trial-at-Bar conviction and sentence.
