Pavithra supports Ranil in 2024 Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 8, 2024 - 12:33 pm

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi has decided to support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming presidential election, where he is running as an independent candidate.

According to Minister Wanniarachchi, she made this decision based on requests from the majority of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) members and supporters in the Ratnapura District.