Two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 235, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 63 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 235

Active Cases – 163

New Cases for the day – 2

Observation in hospitals – 144

Recovered & Discharged – 63

Total Deaths – 7