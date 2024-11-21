29 deputy ministers sworn in under Sri Lanka’s new government
Posted by Editor on November 21, 2024 - 4:45 pm
Twenty-nine Deputy Ministers of the new Sri Lanka government were sworn in this evening (November 21) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
They took their oaths before Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
Deputy Ministers of the new government are as follows:
- Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Deputy Minister of Economic Development
- Namal Karunaratne – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock
- Wasantha Piyatissa – Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment
- Nalin Hewage – Deputy Minister of Vocational Education
- R.M. Jayawardena – Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development
- Gamagedara Dissanayake – Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
- Attorney T.B. Sarath – Deputy Minister of Housing
- Rathna Gamage – Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources
- Mahinda Jayasinghe – Deputy Minister of Labour
- Aruna Jayasekara – Deputy Minister of Defence
- Arun Hemachandra – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment
- Anton Jayakody – Deputy Minister of Environment
- M. Munir – Deputy Minister of National Integration
- Engr. Eranga Weeraratne – Deputy Minister of Digital Economy
- Eranga Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs
- Chathuranga Abeysinghe – Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development
- Engr. Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku – Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation
- Dr. Namal Sudarshana – Deputy Minister of Women and Child Affairs
- Ruwan Senarath – Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
- Dr. Prasanna Kumara Gunasena – Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways
- Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni – Deputy Minister of Health and Mass Media
- Upali Samarasinghe – Co-operative Development
- Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe – Deputy Minister of Tourism
- Sugath Thilakaratne – Deputy Minister of Sports
- Sundaralingam Pradeep – Deputy Minister of Plantation and Rural Development
- Attorney Sunil Watagala – Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
- Dr. Madura Seneviratne – Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education
- Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma – Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning
- Dr. Susil Ranasinghe – Deputy Minister of Lands and Highways
