29 deputy ministers sworn in under Sri Lanka’s new government

November 21, 2024

Sri Lanka government state logo

Twenty-nine Deputy Ministers of the new Sri Lanka government were sworn in this evening (November 21) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

They took their oaths before Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Deputy Ministers of the new government are as follows:

  1. Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando – Deputy Minister of Economic Development
  2. Namal Karunaratne – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock
  3. Wasantha Piyatissa – Deputy Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment
  4. Nalin Hewage – Deputy Minister of Vocational Education
  5. R.M. Jayawardena – Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development
  6. Gamagedara Dissanayake – Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
  7. Attorney T.B. Sarath – Deputy Minister of Housing
  8. Rathna Gamage – Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources
  9. Mahinda Jayasinghe – Deputy Minister of Labour
  10. Aruna Jayasekara – Deputy Minister of Defence
  11. Arun Hemachandra – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment
  12. Anton Jayakody – Deputy Minister of Environment
  13. M. Munir – Deputy Minister of National Integration
  14. Engr. Eranga Weeraratne – Deputy Minister of Digital Economy
  15. Eranga Gunasekara – Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs
  16. Chathuranga Abeysinghe – Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development
  17. Engr. Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku – Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation
  18. Dr. Namal Sudarshana – Deputy Minister of Women and Child Affairs
  19. Ruwan Senarath – Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
  20. Dr. Prasanna Kumara Gunasena – Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways
  21. Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni – Deputy Minister of Health and Mass Media
  22. Upali Samarasinghe – Co-operative Development
  23. Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe – Deputy Minister of Tourism
  24. Sugath Thilakaratne – Deputy Minister of Sports
  25. Sundaralingam Pradeep – Deputy Minister of Plantation and Rural Development
  26. Attorney Sunil Watagala – Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs
  27. Dr. Madura Seneviratne – Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education
  28. Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma – Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning
  29. Dr. Susil Ranasinghe – Deputy Minister of Lands and Highways
