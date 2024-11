Sri Lanka to provide fuel-efficient vehicles for MPs to cut tax waste

November 22, 2024

Ananda Wijepala, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, stated that all Members of Parliament in Sri Lanka would be provided with fuel-efficient vehicles.

Minister Wijepala mentioned that these vehicles could be used for public service until the end of their term.

He also clarified that luxury vehicles would not be provided to MPs.

The minister further explained that this measure was taken to minimize the wastage of taxpayers’ money.