Thai vets plan to trim tusks of Muthu Raja, elephant repatriated from Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on November 22, 2024 - 10:16 am

Veterinarians at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang are planning to trim the tusks of Plai Sak Surin (Muthu Raja), a 29-year-old elephant recently repatriated to Thailand from Sri Lanka, to improve his quality of life.

The decision follows concerns that the elephant’s long and heavy tusks are interfering with his daily activities. The tusks force him to lift his head to prevent them from dragging on the ground, making it particularly challenging to navigate hilly terrain or avoid obstacles.

Veterinarian Warangkana Langkapin stated on Thursday (November 21) that the team is consulting experts about reducing the tusks’ weight. However, any decision will require discussions and approval from multiple agencies.

Warangkana added that Plai Sak Surin’s front left leg injury which previously hindered his movement, is improving thanks to ongoing physical therapy.

Plai Sak Surin, known in Sri Lanka as Muthu Raja, sustained injuries during his nearly two decades of participation in religious parades and reportedly suffered neglect. He was among several elephants Thailand gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001.