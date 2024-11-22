Excavation begins near Veyangoda to uncover reported treasure

Posted by Editor on November 22, 2024 - 11:38 am

Excavations began yesterday (November 21) near the under-construction Central Expressway in the Wandurawa area of Veyangoda to uncover a treasure reportedly buried underground.

These activities are being carried out under a court order issued by the Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court.

The location has been repeatedly targeted by treasure hunters over the years, who have dug the site several times, claiming that a treasure is buried there.

Additionally, security forces have apprehended several individuals on multiple occasions, along with equipment used for treasure hunting. Among those arrested, there was reportedly a monk, according to Veyangoda Police.

This site, located in a fallow land area, was previously investigated by the Department of Archaeology, which revealed that no treasure existed there.

However, a subsequent investigation conducted by the Police Special Task Force (STF) uncovered evidence suggesting the presence of something beneath the ground.

Accordingly, after reporting the findings to the Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court, excavation work is now being carried out under the supervision of officials from the Department of Archaeology, the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau, Veyangoda Police, the Road Development Authority, and the Mirigama Divisional Secretariat, with the participation of the public.