Another suspect has been arrested over the abduction and murder of a Constable attached to the Kadawatha Police in Bulugoda, Verahera.

Accordingly three suspects have been arrested thus far over the murder, whilst they are due to be produced before the Pannala Magistrates Court today.

Police have arrested three suspects between the ages of 20 and 23, residents of Veralugama, Wattala and Yakwila.

The deceased Constables body was found after search operations conducted by the Kelaniya Anti-Corruption unit, last morning.

After lengthy interrogation of one suspect arrested shortly thereafter, two more suspects were arrested last evening as well.

Police said the three wheeler used in the abduction, two swords used in the murder and five mobile phones were seized, while several more suspects are also due to be arrested.

The three suspects and the relevant items have been handed over to the Kiribathgoda Police station.

(Source: News Radio)