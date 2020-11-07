Thirty Sri Lankans stranded abroad with COVID-19 have arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said the group had arrived from Abu Dhabi, Qatar and India.

They have all been referred to quarantine centers.

At present, 2,400 people are being quarantined in 30 quarantine centers, according to the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Yesterday 11,824 PCR tests were performed to identify COVID-19 infected persons and the number of PCR tests carried out in the country so far is 580,598.