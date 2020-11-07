Abdul Cader Fatima Hadiya, wife of the mastermind of Easter Sunday attacks Zahran Hashim has tested positive for COVID-19, the Prison Department said.

It was confirmed yesterday (06) that 23 inmates of the Welikada Prison were infected with the COVID-19.

Accordingly, Abdul Cader Fatima Hadiya and another 22 female prisoners tested positive for COVID-19.

It is reported that she is currently at the Welikanda Hospital along with other female prisoners.