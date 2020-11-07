Nov 07 2020 November 7, 2020 November 7, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 34.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 42 year old female a resident of Maligawatte, Colombo 10 died at home.
  2. 69 year old female a resident of Maligawatte, Colombo 10 died after admission to hospital.
  3. 67 year old male from Wellampitiya, died at home.
  4. 88 year old female from Ganemulla died in hospital.
