Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 34.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 42 year old female a resident of Maligawatte, Colombo 10 died at home.
- 69 year old female a resident of Maligawatte, Colombo 10 died after admission to hospital.
- 67 year old male from Wellampitiya, died at home.
- 88 year old female from Ganemulla died in hospital.
Share on FB