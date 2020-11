Another patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 has died today, marking the 35th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 78-year-old male COVID-19 patient died while admitting to the Colombo National Hospital today.

Cause of the death is heart attack, declared as a COVID-19 infected person during the post-mortem examination.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 35.