Colombo Central Mail Exchange has decided to resume selected services from today (09).

Accordingly, Express Mail Service (EMS), Business Mail and Sri Lanka Post courier service will be re-launched from today, Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said.

The Registered Letters section will be opened tomorrow for the selection process and the distribution of registered letters to government offices in the city of Colombo and surrounding areas is scheduled to commence from the day after tomorrow.

From today onwards, stamping machines can be used by government or private institutions.

The Postmaster General informs to call 011 2320700 and make an appointment.

The Central Mail Exchange in Colombo was completely suspended on the 5th.

That’s because three of its staff members were identified as COVID-19 Infectees.

However, The Central Mail Exchange will resume operations for a limited number of duties from today and there may be some delays in providing services as only a limited number of employees are currently employed, Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said.