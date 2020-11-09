Sri Lanka has received 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test Kits donated by the World Health Organization (WHO) that can be used to quickly diagnose COVID-19 infections, said Minister of Health Professor Channa Jayasumana.

The stock of test kits has been sent to the Medical Supplies Division of the Ministry of Health, the State Minister added.

The official handing over ceremony will be held this evening under the patronage of a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Rapid Antigen Test is the latest method of detecting the COVID-19.