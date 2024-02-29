36 persons injured in a bus accident in Monaragala
Posted by Editor on February 29, 2024 - 8:30 am
36 passengers, including 24 school children, were injured when a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus overturned in Monaragala this morning (February 29).
According to sources, the accident occurred near the Kodayana bend at around 6:45 AM today.
According to Police, the injured persons have been admitted to Siyambalanduwa Hospital.
