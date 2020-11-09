Another patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 has died today, marking the 36th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 84-year-old female COVID-19 patient died while admitting to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH Hospital) today.

The individual, a resident of Kandana area.

The immediate cause of death has been identified as pneumonia complications due to infection of the virus.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 36.