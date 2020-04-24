379 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Six more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 379, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 107 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 379
Active Cases – 265
New Cases for the day – 11
Observation in hospitals – 183
Recovered & Discharged – 107
Total Deaths – 7
Share on FB