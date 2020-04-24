Another 30 Navy personnel infected with coronavirus
Another 30 Navy personnel at the Sri Lanka Navy base in Welisara have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.
Accordingly total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 414 in Sri Lanka, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 107 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 414
Active Cases – 300
New Cases for the day – 46
Observation in hospitals – 183
Recovered & Discharged – 107
Total Deaths – 7
