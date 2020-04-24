Apr 24 2020 April 24, 2020 April 24, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Another 30 Navy personnel infected with coronavirus

Posted in

Sri Lanka Navy soldiers

Another 30 Navy personnel at the Sri Lanka Navy base in Welisara have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 414 in Sri Lanka, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 107 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 414
Active Cases – 300
New Cases for the day – 46
Observation in hospitals – 183
Recovered & Discharged – 107
Total Deaths – 7

Share on FB