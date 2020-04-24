Apr 24 2020 April 24, 2020 April 24, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Two more patients recover from Coronavirus

Posted in

COVID-19 - Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 109 patients.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 7 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Total Confirmed Cases – 414
Active Cases – 298
New Cases for the day – 46
Observation in hospitals – 183
Recovered & Discharged – 109
Total Deaths – 7

Share on FB