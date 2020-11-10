41st COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Another patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 has died today, marking the 41st death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 48-year-old female, a resident of the Ragama area.
According to reports, he died while at home and the post-mortem examination carried out at the Ragama Hospital has posthumously found him to be a novel coronavirus infected person.
This brings the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 41.
