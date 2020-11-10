Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 40.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 51 year old male a resident of Rajagiriya.
- 45 year old male a resident of Colombo 10.
- 63 year old female from Gampaha.
- 55-60 year old male (Age not verified).
