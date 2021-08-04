42 arrested for staging protest outside Presidential Secretariat

The police have arrested 42 individuals including 16 women over unruly behaviour and violating quarantine regulations during a protest staged in front of the Presidential Secretariat today (August 04).

Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated that statements are being recorded from the arrestees.

Police Spokesman said that the protesters would be produced in court under provisions of the Quarantine & Prevention of Diseases Ordinance, the Penal Code and the National Thoroughfares Act.

The protest march was being orchestrated by teachers and principals over several demands.