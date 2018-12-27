The National Police Commission state around 50 complaints are made daily against Sri Lanka Police and Police Officers.

Chairman of the NPC H. Manatunga said investigations have already begun on the complaints made thus far.

The National Police Commission said it will be introducing a system for the General Public to file complaints on a Provincial Level rather than making a trip to the Head Office of the NPC.

Chairman Manatunga said the new system will be introduced under the UNDP funding and Provincial Detectives will be assigned to investigate the complaints.

He added that under the new system the complainant will be able to obtain information on the progress of the investigations taking place. The new system will be introduced within the first two months of 2019.

(Source: News 1st)