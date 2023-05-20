53-year-old man shot dead in Borella

A 53-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen near the level crossing on Leslie Ranagala Mawatha in Borella this morning (May 20).

Police said the victim was shot at and injured when he had come to the area on a motorcycle by two men who had arrived on another motorcycle.

The victim, identified as a resident of Kelaniya, died on admission to the National Hospital in Colombo.

The motive behind the shooting has not been revealed yet, and the Borella Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the absconding suspects.