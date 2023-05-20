53-year-old man shot dead in Borella
Posted in Local News
A 53-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen near the level crossing on Leslie Ranagala Mawatha in Borella this morning (May 20).
Police said the victim was shot at and injured when he had come to the area on a motorcycle by two men who had arrived on another motorcycle.
The victim, identified as a resident of Kelaniya, died on admission to the National Hospital in Colombo.
The motive behind the shooting has not been revealed yet, and the Borella Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the absconding suspects.
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister summons Canadian High Commissioner to express objections May 20, 2023
- 53-year-old man shot dead in Borella May 20, 2023
- Sri Lanka to issue Passports in three days from June 1, 2023 May 20, 2023
- 14th National War Heroes Commemoration held in Sri Lanka May 19, 2023
- Johnston Fernando and two others released from Sathosa corruption case May 19, 2023
- Sri Lanka Government promotes Army and Navy personnel to their next rank May 19, 2023
- National Security Conclave 2023 held in Sri Lanka May 19, 2023