54 including 13 teens arrested for partying illegally

Fifty-four persons including 13 young girls have been arrested by the police at a hotel in Medirigiriya town yesterday for organising a party illegally, violating quarantine regulations.

Police media spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said three youth had cannabis in their possession.

He said 39 youth aged between 19 and 22, the owner and the manager of the hotel were also among the arrested.

DIG Rohana said 51 persons were released on police bail and those who had cannabis would be produced in court.

“The party has been organized without the permission of the police or the health authorities and all the suspects would be produced before the Hingurakgoda Magistrate tomorrow on charges of violating quarantine rules and regulations.

“We have made constant announcements to the general public, if they need to arrange a public gathering, it should be limited to the set health guidelines. In addition, permission should also be obtained from the health authorities. If they do not comply with the law in place, we are compelled to take legal action against them,” DIG Rohana said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya)