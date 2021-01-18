Indictments served on Rajitha Senaratne at High court

The Colombo High Court served indictments on Minister Rajitha Senaratne and two others over the case allegedly causing a loss to the government when leasing out the Modara Fisheries harbour to a private company while he was Fisheries Minister in 2014.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Hettiarachchi today (18) and after serving the indictments, he ordered to release former Minister of Fisheries Rajitha Senaratne, former Chairman of the Fisheries Corporation Upali Liyanage and a former working director of the Corporation Neil Ravindra Munasinghe on surety bails amounting to Rs.1 million each.

The Judge also ordered officials to obtain fingerprints of the defendants and submit a report. The case will be taken up for hearing once again on the 21st of April.