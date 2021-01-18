Military Training for All above the age of 18

Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara is to table a proposal in parliament to make way for military training for citizens above 18 years of age.

The objective of presenting such a proposal is to create a more disciplined and law-abiding society in Sri Lanka, said the minister adding, that countries that have already implemented similar programs have achieved great results.

“We must provide military training for young men and women above 18 years of age. This is why I will table this proposal in parliament. There is no need to fear a military training. It is through a military training that a person will be able to stand strong, build a personality and leadership skills. A military training will ensure that we have law-abiding, disciplined and responsible citizens,” the Minister said.