557 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
34 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 557, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 126 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 557
Active Cases – 424
New Cases for the day – 34
Observation in hospitals – 295
Recovered & Discharged – 126
Total Deaths – 7
Update: All 34 new COVID-19, cases are Sri Lanka Navy personnel – Epidemiology Unit, Ministry of Health
Share on FB