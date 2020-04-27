Apr 27 2020 April 27, 2020 April 27, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

567 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

10 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 567, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 126 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 567
Active Cases – 434
New Cases for the day – 44
Observation in hospitals – 295
Recovered & Discharged – 126
Total Deaths – 7

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that all 44 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 infection today were Navy personnel.

