Apr 27 2020 April 27, 2020

581 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

10 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 581, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 126 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 581
Active Cases – 448
New Cases for the day – 58
Observation in hospitals – 295
Recovered & Discharged – 126
Total Deaths – 7

