6 judges appointed to Supreme Court, 14 judges to Court of Appeal

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed six judges to the Supreme Court and 14 judges to the Court of Appeal.

The new Supreme Court Judges are:

A. H. M. Dilip Nawaz Kumudini Wickramasinghe Anthony Lalith Shiran Gooneratne Janaka de Silva Achala Wengappuli Mahinda Samayawardhena

Accordingly, justice Arjuna Obeysekera has been appointed as the Chairman of the Court of Appeal.

The new Court of Appeal Judges are:

Menaka Wijesundara D. N. Samarakoon M. Prasantha De Silva M. T. M. Lafar C. Pradeep Keethisinghe Sampath B. Abeykoon M. S. K. B. Wijeratne S. U. B. Karaliyadda R. Gurusinghe G. A. D. Ganepola K. K. A. V. Swarnadhipathi Mayadunne Corea Prabhaharan Kumararatnam W. N. N. P. Iddawala