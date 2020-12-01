Driving licenses, registration certificates, number plates to be sent via Speed Post – Government

The Government has approved the implementation a new service for the fast delivery of vehicle driving licenses, registration certificates and registered number plates for clients through a Speed Post Courier Service.

The decision was taken considering the delay occurring when receiving the above documents to clients, and announced during an online cabinet briefing held at the Information Department.

Accordingly, the registration certificate, vehicle number plates and a sticker issued when registering or during vehicle ownership transferring process at the Motor Traffic Department (DMT) will be sent via this service.

“Considering the time and expenses incurred in collection these documents in person, and the delay them through registered mail, the Transport Minister had proposed to implement a suitable programme in collaboration with the Postal Department to deliver the documents to the client’s residents under the express courier service implemented by the Postal Department,” The Cabinet Ministers added during the weekely cabinet briefing.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Chaturanga Samarawickrama)