6 killed, 11 hospitalised after passenger ferry capsized in Kinniya
Six persons including two adults and four children have died and 11 others were hospitalised after a passenger ferry capsized in the Kuringankerni lagoon in Kinniya today (23).
The bodies of the victims are placed at the Kinniya Hospital.
The injured were admitted to the Trincomalee and Kinniya Hospitals.
The Navy and the Police divers are conducting a search operation to locate the missing persons.
