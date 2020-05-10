Eight more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 855, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 321 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 855

Active Cases – 525

New Cases for the day – 8

Observation in hospitals – 116

Recovered & Discharged – 321

Total Deaths – 9