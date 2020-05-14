May 14 2020 May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

915 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

22 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 915, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 382 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 915
Active Cases – 524
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 105
Recovered & Discharged – 382
Total Deaths – 9

