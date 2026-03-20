Sri Lanka–Japan defence ties strengthened through high-level talks and naval visit

Posted by Editor on March 20, 2026 - 11:31 am

Sri Lanka and Japan strengthened defence ties through high-level talks, strategic briefings, and naval cooperation discussions during the Japan-Sri Lanka Defence Dialogue in Tokyo on March 18, 2026.

A Sri Lankan defence delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) concluded a series of key engagements in Japan, aimed at enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the National Institute for Defence Studies (NIDS), located within the Ministry of Defence complex in Tokyo’s Ichigaya district. NIDS is a leading institution focused on research and education in security, strategic, and defence-related fields, supported by a team of in-house experts. The institute also publishes its research findings in both English and Japanese.

During the visit, the Sri Lankan delegation met with NIDS President Mr. Imakyurei Manabu and received a detailed briefing on the institute’s history, functions, and Japan’s evolving security environment. The session included an interactive discussion between both sides. Japan’s State Minister of Defence Miyazaki Masahisa and several senior officials were also present.

The delegation also visited the Japanese naval ship JS Maya (DDG-179), where discussions were held on strengthening naval cooperation. Key topics included future port calls to Colombo, collaboration under Japan’s Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework, and sharing Sri Lanka’s experience in asymmetric naval warfare. Broader maritime security cooperation was also discussed.

The visit was attended by Japan’s State Minister of Defence, Commander of the Fleet Escort Force Vice Admiral Goka Yoshihiro, and the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Japan.

During the engagements, Major General Aruna Jayasekara extended an invitation to Japan’s State Minister of Defence and the Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to visit Sri Lanka, further strengthening the growing defence partnership between the two countries.