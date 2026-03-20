Man jailed for two months over unlicensed petrol transport in Wellawatte

Posted by Editor on March 20, 2026 - 10:58 am

A man who transported fuel in a lorry and kept 65 liters of petrol in his possession without a license was yesterday (March 19) ordered by Mount Lavinia Magistrate Pasan Amarasena to pay a fine of Rs. 2,500 and serve a mandatory two-month prison sentence.

The mandatory prison sentence was imposed on a resident of the Badowita area in Mount Lavinia.

According to information received by the Wellawatte Police, a stock of fuel had been obtained from a filling station in the Wellawatte area.

The suspect was arrested by the Wellawatte Police near the relevant filling station on the night of March 18, 2026, and was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

At the time of the arrest, police found four cans containing fuel in the lorry.

It is stated that the total value of the fuel stock was around Rs. 20,000.