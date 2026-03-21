Four arrested in coordinated fuel raids across Western Province

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2026 - 9:53 am

A series of coordinated police raids carried out yesterday (March 20) led to the arrest of four suspects across multiple areas in Sri Lanka’s Western Province for illegally possessing and transporting large quantities of fuel without valid licenses.

In the Negombo Police Division, officers conducted raids in Akkara 50 and Dalupotha on the evening of March 20, 2026 following received information.

Two suspects, aged 51 and 53, both residents of the respective areas, were arrested for possessing 18 liters of petrol without a license. Investigations are ongoing by the Negombo Police.

On the same evening, in the Amulgama area under the Hanwella Police Division, officers arrested a 31-year-old resident for possessing 645 liters of diesel without a license during a raid based on intelligence information.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Hanwella Police.

In a separate operation, officers from the Kalutara North Police Station raided the Bosiripura area on the evening of March 20. A 32-year-old resident was arrested for possessing and selling 35 liters and 500 milliliters of petrol without a valid license.

Further inquiries are being conducted by the Kalutara North Police.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of March 20, officers from the Western Province Intelligence Unit, along with Kotahena Police, conducted a raid in the Bloemendhal area. A 25-year-old suspect from Ketambulawa was arrested while transporting 2,000 liters of diesel in 10 barrels loaded onto a lorry without a license.

Police investigations into all incidents are ongoing.