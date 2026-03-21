Sri Lanka-Japan defence ties strengthened at high-level meeting in Tokyo

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2026 - 10:43 am

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd.), held a high-level meeting with Japan’s Minister of Defense, Shinjirō Koizumi, at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo on March 18, 2026.

The meeting marked a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and Japan, with a focus on maritime security, disaster management capacity building, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the talks, the Japanese Defence Minister highlighted the growing importance of enhanced cooperation between Japan and Sri Lanka in ensuring stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly under the vision of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

In response, Deputy Minister Jayasekara emphasized Sri Lanka’s strategic geographical position in the Indian Ocean and its vital role in safeguarding regional maritime security. He reiterated Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to further strengthening defence ties with Japan, especially in areas that contribute to regional peace and stability, in compliance with international laws, conventions, and diplomacy.

Both sides exchanged views on key regional and global developments, including the evolving situation in the Middle East, and welcomed the steady progress in bilateral defence relations. The Deputy Minister also stressed Sri Lanka’s strict neutral and non-aligned foreign policy, as well as its commitment to international norms and legal conventions.

Particular attention was drawn to the recent port call of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Onami in Colombo, and the successful conduct of a goodwill naval exercise with the Sri Lanka Navy.

The discussions resulted in a mutual agreement to continue dialogue promptly, with a focus on enhancing defence cooperation. Key areas of collaboration include expanding maritime security cooperation through joint exercises, ship visits, and observer participation in naval programs.

They also agreed to strengthen capacity-building initiatives, particularly in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and to advance personnel exchanges, including continued engagement through training opportunities at Japan’s National Defense Academy (NDA).

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Jayasekara expressed Sri Lanka’s deep appreciation to the Government of Japan for its longstanding support and assistance, especially during the recent cyclone ‘Ditwa’. He also conveyed gratitude for Japan’s humanitarian aid during past disasters, as well as its continued contributions toward Sri Lanka’s development and resilience.

He further highlighted Japan’s significant role in enhancing Sri Lanka’s maritime and technical capabilities, including the provision of vessels to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, capacity-building assistance, and advanced technological support to the meteorological sector, particularly in the establishment of the Doppler RADAR system valued at several billion rupees.

Appreciating Japan’s ongoing commitment, he also requested additional assistance for capacity building to further strengthen weather forecasting capabilities.