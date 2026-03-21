Eid-ul-Fitr calls for unity, compassion and hope amid global challenges – President

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2026 - 9:00 am

At a time when the world faces many challenges, Eid-ul-Fitr reminds us of the enduring values of compassion, sacrifice, and unity, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said in his Eid-ul-Fitr message.

He emphasised that the spirit of Ramadan nurtures empathy, encourages understanding of others’ hardships, and strengthens peace, equality, and harmonious coexistence.

He further called on all people to come together with a shared sense of responsibility and unity, expressing hope for a peaceful, prosperous future where the rights and freedoms of all are protected.

Eid-ul-Fitr Message of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated upon the sighting of the new moon following a month of fasting observed by Muslims across the world, is one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic religious calendar.

Fasting during Ramadan, which constitutes one of the five pillars of Islam, reflects the importance of distancing oneself from worldly desires and embracing a virtuous way of life founded on sacrifice and self-restraint.

The observance of Ramadan conveys a number of profound humanitarian and social messages to the global community. At its core, Ramadan instils compassion within the hearts of the faithful. It nurtures individuals who are willing to empathise with others, understand the pain of hunger as their own, and embrace fellow human beings with compassion and a spirit of brotherhood. During this period, the noble values of peace, equality and coexistence further enrich the conduct of believers. For an entire month, they observe the disciplines of fasting, a time devoted to spiritual nourishment. Therefore, I believe that the season of Ramadan serves as a powerful lesson to the world in humanity and brotherhood through lived example.

This year’s Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed at a time when the entire world is facing difficult and challenging circumstances. I sincerely pray that, through the blessings of the observances and prayers of this Ramadan, these challenges will soon subside, giving rise to a world that all aspire to, one in which the rights and freedoms of all are safeguarded, and where peace, prosperity and harmonious coexistence prevail.

As we have successfully overcome challenges in the past, we remain firmly committed, as a government, to confronting this challenge with courage, managing it effectively, and ensuring that the country’s economy and the lives of its people continue to progress without hardship or disruption.

Setting aside differences, I call upon everyone to unite with this national effort and extend their steadfast support. I convey my heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community in Sri Lanka and around the world for a peaceful and harmonious Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid Mubarak!

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

19 March 2026