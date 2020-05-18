991 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

5 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 991, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 559 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 986

Active Cases – 423

New Cases for the day – 10

Observation in hospitals – 149

Recovered & Discharged – 559

Total Deaths – 9