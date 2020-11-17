The Ministry of Education says that a special discussion will be held tomorrow regarding the reopening of schools.

Secretary of Education Ministry Professor Kapila Perera said that the decision to reopen the schools on the 23rd will be reviewed at the discussion chaired by the President.

He also said that the recommendations of the COVID-19 Task Force will be presented there.

Following that discussion, a final decision will be made whether to reopen or not the schools on the 23rd as currently planned.

Meanwhile, the Secretary said that the program to teach students, give assignments to them online will continue during the school closures.