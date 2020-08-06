The new Cabinet of Ministers would be set up with a group of talented Parliamentarians who would be elected at the General Election 2020 to drive the country forward on the path of development, assured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President also said that achieving development goals will not be difficult if bribery and corruption are eliminated.

He made these observations yesterday at the President’s House, Kandy at the Kandy Esala Perahera Conclusion Ceremony.

He said further that he got an opportunity to travel around the country within the last month and meet people of different communities where he could also get an understanding of their grievances and needs.

He said that among these issues were a land with clear deeds, a land fitting for cultivation, facilities for constructing a house, national schools for the children’s education and access to drinking water. He would be committed to fulfill the people’s aspirations. He stressed that he would work hard so that the people will not need to raise these issues again.

President Rajapaksa also said that if the public service is inefficient the country could not be developed. He added that the illicit drug menace had crippled society in many ways and assured that he wouldn’t let those inimical forces affect the society anymore.

He also said the people should have an understanding of the heritage of the country that protected the morals. He also added that the society that is molded by the temple, church, mosque and the Kovil could not be achieved by way of money.

