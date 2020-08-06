Around 90 houses in Homagama were damaged following gale force winds that blew across the area on Thursday morning (Aug 6), Homgama Divisional Secretariat said.

“Houses in 10 grama niladhari divisions were damaged, and the majority were in the Pitipana area,” Tharanga Karunasena – Divisional Secretary of Homagama said on Thursday (Aug 6).

Heavy showers exceeding 100 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts, the Department of Meteorology said on Thursday (Aug 6).

The Met Department further said wind speed is expected to increase up to 50-60 kmph at times over the island particularly in Northern, North-central, North-western and Western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts.

(Source: News 1st)