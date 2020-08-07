Strong mandate to fulfill ‘Vision for Prosperity’ – President
Posted in Local News
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday said the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has recorded a resounding victory at the 2020 General Election according to the results issued by the Election Commission.
The President in a Twitter message expressed confidence that a strong Parliament can be established to make his vision for prosperity a reality with the outcome of 2020 General Election to make the people of this country victorious.
