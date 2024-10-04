Acceptance of nomination for Sri Lanka’s 2024 General Election begins

Posted by Editor on October 4, 2024 - 9:10 am

Acceptance of nominations for the General Election in Sri Lanka begins today (October 4).

The Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, stated that all necessary preparations have been made for the process. He also announced that nominations can be submitted until noon on October 11, 2024.

The Chairman further mentioned that no incidents related to the General Election have been reported so far.

Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa stated that a special security plan is in place for the nomination submission area.

The 2024 General Election in Sri Lanka is scheduled to be held on November 14, 2024.