Examining the progress of investigations into controversial crimes in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on October 4, 2024 - 10:34 am

The Police Media Division stated that a special discussion was held yesterday (October 3) at the Police Headquarters under the leadership of Ravi Seneviratne, the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security.

This discussion was convened to review the progress of various investigations conducted by the police regarding crimes, fraud, and other specific offenses that have incited unrest in Sri Lanka.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Senior DIG Priyantha Weerasooriya, along with a group of senior police officials and officials from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), participated in the discussion.

During this meeting, significant attention was directed towards identifying ongoing investigations, any that have been temporarily halted, and whether political reasons have influenced those suspensions.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding investigations that have been unnecessarily delayed and those that should be initiated anew.

The police also indicated that the discussions included which investigations have been delayed, emphasizing that a report will be prepared regarding the important investigations addressed in the meeting, with future investigations to be conducted based on that report.